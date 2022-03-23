Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Company
- UBS analyst Jerry Liu upgraded Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged $60 price target.
- The move comes after the agriculture technology platform reported EPS of $0.92, beating the consensus of $0.35.
- The analyst noted that the company’s margin expansion had offset its declining revenue growth.
- Liu predicts balanced top and bottom-line growth for Pinduoduo.
- Price Action: PDD shares are trading higher by 11.24% at $52.87 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for PDD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|DBS Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2021
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
