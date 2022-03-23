 Skip to main content

Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:48pm   Comments
  • UBS analyst Jerry Liu upgraded Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDDto Buy from Neutral with an unchanged $60 price target.
  • The move comes after the agriculture technology platform reported EPS of $0.92, beating the consensus of $0.35.
  • RelatedPinduoduo Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strategic Shift
  • The analyst noted that the company’s margin expansion had offset its declining revenue growth.
  • Liu predicts balanced top and bottom-line growth for Pinduoduo.
  • Price Action: PDD shares are trading higher by 11.24% at $52.87 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for PDD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022DBS BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Aug 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PDD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

