Pinduoduo Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strategic Shift
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $4.27 billion, missing the consensus of $4.76 billion.
- Average monthly active users rose 2% Y/Y to 733.4 million.
- Active buyers in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, increased 10% Y/Y to 868.7 million. Annual spending per active buyer rose 33% Y/Y to $441.0.
- Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 19% Y/Y to $3.52 billion.
- Revenues from transaction services jumped 108% Y/Y to $741.3 million.
- Revenues from merchandise sales declined 98% Y/Y to $12.8 million.
- Pinduoduo posted a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.32 billion.
- Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.92 beat the consensus of $0.35.
- Pinduoduo held $14.6 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $2.57 billion in operating cash flow.
- "In 2021, we made the strategic shift from sales and marketing toward research and development," said Chair and CEO Lei Chen. "We see ourselves making more long-term investment, especially in agriculture and R&D."
- "Similar to the last two quarters, we will allocate profits from the fourth quarter to the 10 Billion Agriculture Initiative to deepen our digital inclusion efforts in agriculture," Chen added.
- Pinduoduo won 61 billion orders, representing a 59% increase Y/Y, driven by surging agricultural orders.
- Price Action: PDD shares traded higher by 4.62% at $44.45 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
