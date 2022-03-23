 Skip to main content

Here's Why Argus Remained Bullish On eBay
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 6:30am   Comments
  • Argus analyst Joseph Bonner lowered the price target on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) to $69 from $88 but kept a Buy. The price target implies an upside of 23.8%. 
  • eBay will need to show that it can successfully carve out product niches among sellers in the face of severe competition from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and start-up category retailers like Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY).
  • However, eBay shares remain attractively priced relative to peers on a historical basis. 
  • Bonner notes the pandemic e-commerce comparisons get easier for eBay moving through 2022. eBay also continued to reinvent itself via its focused Marketplace strategy and new revenue stream additions in advertising.
  • Last month, eBay reported Q4 revenue of $2.613 billion, up 5% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $2.61 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.05 topped the consensus of $1.00.
  • eBay's Q1 FY22 revenue forecast of $2.43 billion - $2.48 billion missed the consensus of $2.62 billion. eBay's EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.05, below the consensus of $1.10.
  • eBay's FY22 revenue outlook of $10.3 billion - $10.5 billion missed the consensus of $10.95 billion and EPS forecast of $4.20-$4.40, below the consensus of $4.51.
  • Also SeeeBay Hosts Investor Day.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares closed higher by 0.78% at $55.75 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for EBAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022SusquehannaMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EBAY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

