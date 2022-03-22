Piper Comments On Increased Interest To Invest In Arcturus, 'Incrementally Positive' On Argenx

Piper Sandler noted that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: ARCT) recently filed 10-K mentions funding of $25 million from a "pharmaceutical company" to run a clinical trial for LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate as a booster.

According to analyst Yasmeen Rahimi, the investment either means that the undisclosed pharma company believes that ARCT-154 data will be positive or that they have already seen the data and decided to invest ahead of its disclosure.

Either way, she believes that increased interest from "strategics" validates the LUNAR platform, and she has "high conviction" in a positive outcome for ARCT-154.

Related: Arcturus Therapeutics' COVID-19 Booster Clinical Trial Show Encouraging Neutralizing Antibody Responses.

Arcturus Therapeutics' COVID-19 Booster Clinical Trial Show Encouraging Neutralizing Antibody Responses. The analyst keeps an overweight rating and a $140 price target on Arcturus.

Piper Sandler is also "incrementally positive" on Argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) after subcutaneously (SC) administered efgartigimod demonstrated noninferiority in total IgG reduction compared to IV route.

Analyst Allison Bratzel notes that while bridging trials are not typically high-risk, the SC formulation is critical to uptake. There was some investor scrutiny on this catalyst.

The analyst continues to like the setup for Argenx with the SC opportunity "now meaningfully de-risked."

She keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $375 price target.

Price Action: ARCT shares are up 13.10% at $27.67, and ARGX stock is up 5.44% at $314.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

ARCT shares are up 13.10% at $27.67, and ARGX stock is up 5.44% at $314.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday. Photo by artisano via Pixabay