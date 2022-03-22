 Skip to main content

Piper Comments On Increased Interest To Invest In Arcturus, 'Incrementally Positive' On Argenx
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 3:44pm   Comments
Piper Sandler noted that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: ARCT) recently filed 10-K mentions funding of $25 million from a "pharmaceutical company" to run a clinical trial for LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate as a booster. 

  • According to analyst Yasmeen Rahimi, the investment either means that the undisclosed pharma company believes that ARCT-154 data will be positive or that they have already seen the data and decided to invest ahead of its disclosure. 
  • Either way, she believes that increased interest from "strategics" validates the LUNAR platform, and she has "high conviction" in a positive outcome for ARCT-154. 
  • Related: Arcturus Therapeutics' COVID-19 Booster Clinical Trial Show Encouraging Neutralizing Antibody Responses.
  • The analyst keeps an overweight rating and a $140 price target on Arcturus.

Piper Sandler is also "incrementally positive" on Argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) after subcutaneously (SC) administered efgartigimod demonstrated noninferiority in total IgG reduction compared to IV route.

  • Analyst Allison Bratzel notes that while bridging trials are not typically high-risk, the SC formulation is critical to uptake. There was some investor scrutiny on this catalyst. 
  • The analyst continues to like the setup for Argenx with the SC opportunity "now meaningfully de-risked." 
  • She keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $375 price target.
  • Price Action: ARCT shares are up 13.10% at $27.67, and ARGX stock is up 5.44% at $314.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by artisano via Pixabay

Latest Ratings for ARCT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Nov 2021BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ARCT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Health Care Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

