 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ahead Of Moderna's Midstage mRNA Flu Vaccine Readout, Analyst Says Drugmaker Likely To Be First To Market
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Ahead Of Moderna's Midstage mRNA Flu Vaccine Readout, Analyst Says Drugmaker Likely To Be First To Market

After COVID-19 vaccine-induced strength, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is on the lookout for the next big catalyst to boost its rangebound stock.

The Moderna Analyst: BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham reiterated a Neutral rating on Moderna shares and increased the price target from $170 to $180.

How Phase 2 Flu Vaccine Could Pan Out: Moderna is due to announce Phase 2 data for its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, codenamed mRNA-1010, in the coming weeks, Meacham said.

Initial Phase 1 data for the investigational vaccine was in line with BofA's expectations, the analyst said. A lackluster tolerability profile is a headwind, he said. 

The Phase 2 trial is testing lower doses, and this could improve adverse events, Meacham said. It will be a delicate balance between efficacy and tolerability, the analyst said.

"However, even with lower doses, our experts agree that mRNA-1010 is likely to show non-inferiority to the active comparator."
Other attributes such as manufacturing speed could vouch for the superiority of mRNA-1010, he said. 

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 20-26): Focus On Zogenix FDA Decision, Dermatology Conference Presentations & Earnings

Moderna Faces Crowded Flu Market: The flu vaccine market, Meacham said, is getting crowded, with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and CSL all having a presence, the analyst said. 

Although the incumbents are also working on mRNA flu vaccines, they are a little late to enter vis-à-vis Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna, both of which are clear leaders, Meacham said. With Pfizer due to release Phase 1 data in the first half, Moderna will likely be first to market, the analyst said.

Any early mover advantage Moderna may hold could be short-lived due to the speed of development of mRNA vaccines, he said.

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The price of the mRNA vaccine could be a limitation for the uptake given that traditional vaccines are cheap, BofA said, citing key opinion leaders.

To see a broader adoption, mRNA flu vaccines would have to be either priced in line with traditional vaccines or show superior efficacy, the firm said.

A large Phase 3 efficacy trial would need to be run to convince large hospital centers and clinics to purchase Moderna's flu vaccine over traditional vaccines, Meacham said. 

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were down 1.04% at $177.06 late Monday morning. 

Related Link: Moderna Is Now More Valued Than Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline: How Long Did COVID-19 Vaccine Maker Take To Hit $100B?

Latest Ratings for MRNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Health Experts Forecast Increase In COVID-19 Cases In US Amid New Omicron Subvariant: CNBC
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Nvidia, Wayfair, Moderna, Pfizer, Palo Alto Networks
Maker Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-Delivery Tech Sues Arbutus Biopharma: Reuters
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Files For 2nd COVID Booster Shot Authorization, Lexicon Secures Debt Funding, Amneal Gets Sub-License to Manufacture Generic COVID Pill
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 18
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Biotech Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com