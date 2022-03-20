The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 20-26): Focus On Zogenix FDA Decision, Dermatology Conference Presentations & Earnings

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Biotech stocks rebounded along with the broader market in the week ending March 18, as risk appetite returned. Multiple conference presentations, clinical readouts and earnings news dictated sentiment during the week.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN was among the biggest advancers, as the stock reacted to its quarterly results. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics NKTR came under pressure following negative results from a late-study of its investigational cancer drug in combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's BMY Opdivo.

Bristol-Myers Squib, meanwhile, received the Food and Drug Administration's approval for its Lag-3 antibody relatilimab, in combination with Opdivo, for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

Here are the key catalysts that could move the needle on biopharma stocks in the unfolding week:

Conferences

AD/PD 2022: International Conference On Alzheimer's And Parkinson's Diseases And Related Neurological Disorders: March 15-22, in Barcelona, Spain

KeyBanc's Virtual Healthcare Conference: March 22-23

Clinical Genetics Meeting of the American College of Molecular Genetics and Genomics, or ACMG: March 22-26, in Nashville, Tennessee

American Academy of Dermatology, or AAD, Annual Meeting: March 25-29, in Boston, Massachusetts

PDUFA Dates

Zogenix, Inc.'s ZGNX supplemental new drug application seeking approval for Fintepla as a treatment for seizures associated Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, has a PDUFA goal date of Friday, March 25.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

ACMG Meeting Presentations

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT: additional Phase 1/2 data for AT-007 in galactosemia (Wednesday)

AAD Meeting Presentations

Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI: results from the U.S. Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies of sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in primary axillary hyperhidrosis

InflaRx N.V. IFRX: final data from Phase 2a open-label study with vilobelimab in patients with pyoderma gangrenosum (Saturday)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN: Data from the Phase 1b study for eblasakimab (ASLAN004) in atopic dermatitis

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA: biomarker data from the KARE Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral Korsuva for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients (Saturday)

Earnings

The earnings list presented is not comprehensive. Click here to access Benzinga's earnings calendar for the complete schedule.

Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS (before the market open)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN (after the close)

DarioHealth Corp. DRIO (after the close)

TELA Bio, Inc. TELA (after the close)

Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO (after the close)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS (after the close)

Wednesday

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT (before the market open)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB (before the market open)

Aptinyx Inc. APTX (after the close)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB (after the close)

Celcuity Inc. CELC (after the close)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED (after the close)

Thursday

Titan Medical Inc. TMDI (before the market open)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK (before the market open)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO (before the market open)

Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA (after the close)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX (after the close)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELDN (after the close)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA (after the close)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP (after the close)

Friday

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT (before the market open)

