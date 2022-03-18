 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To FedEx's Q3 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:27pm   Comments
  • FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) reported its third-quarter FY22 results yesterday, with revenue of $23.6 billion, surpassing the $23.44 billion estimate, and adjusted EPS of $4.59, below the Street view of $4.64. 
  • Read how the analysts reacted to the Q3 results.
  • Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee reduced the price target to $270 (an upside of 25%) from $300 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Wetherbee states ground margins are unlikely to improve versus last year as FedEx closes out FY22. 
  • Meanwhile, Wetherbee believes FedEx's risk/reward is "skewed favorably." 
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski lowered the price target FDX to $320 from $345 and maintained his Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Oglenski notes the unchanged 2022 guidance suggests cost headwinds are finally waning. 
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic decreased the price target on FDX to $277 (an upside of 28%) from $314 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst believes that FedEx shares could come under pressure on Friday, reflecting ongoing concerns around its ability to leverage the current volume and yield environment.
  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck lowered the price target to $282 (an upside of 30.6%) from $297 and maintained his Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • BofA analyst Ken Hoexter lowered the price target to $280 (an upside of 29.7%) from $297 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Jack Atkins reduced the price target on FDX to $285 (an upside of 32%) from $345 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target to $250 (an upside of 15.8%) from $260 while maintaining the Equal-Weight rating in the shares.
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 5.36% at $215.81 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

