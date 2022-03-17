 Skip to main content

FedEx Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Of ~10%, Expects Strong Earnings Growth In Q4
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:22pm   Comments
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.8% year-over-year to $23.6 billion, beating the consensus of $23.44 billion.
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6.2% from 4.9% in 3Q21. The adjusted operating income improved to $1.47 billion (+37% Y/Y) due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $4.59, compared to $3.47, while missing the consensus of $4.64.
  • FedEx Express's operating results increased, driven by higher yields, a net fuel benefit, and lower variable compensation expense.
  • FedEx Ground operating results declined primarily due to increased rates for purchased transportation and employee wages, network inefficiencies, and expansion-related costs.
  • FedEx Freight's operating income nearly tripled, driven by a continued focus on revenue quality and profitable growth. Revenue per shipment increased 19%, and average daily shipments grew 2% during the quarter, while the operating margin increased 850 basis points to 15%.
  • FDX expects strong earnings growth in Q4.
  • FY22 Outlook: FedEx expects EPS of $18.60 to $19.60, compared to the prior forecast of $18.25 to $19.25 per diluted share.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $20.50 to $21.50 vs. $20.61 consensus. Capital spending of $7 billion, compared to the prior forecast of $7.2 billion.
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $222.94 during the post-market session on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

