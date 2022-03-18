KeyBanc Downgrades This Diversified Industrial Company
- NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) was downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight by KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger without a price target.
- Barger takes a conservative approach to the NNBR's industrial and semicap equipment coverage, citing ongoing uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, persisting inflationary surges in commodity and energy costs, and the COVID resurgence in Asia.
- The analyst believes challenges will continue in 1H22, amidst IHS again reducing its global auto production forecast and concerns around Europe activity levels and inflation-driven gross margin pressure.
- Price Action: NNBR shares are trading lower by 4.22% at $2.95 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for NNBR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2021
|CJS Securities
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
