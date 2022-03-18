 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Downgrades This Diversified Industrial Company
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:21pm   Comments
  • NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) was downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight by KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger without a price target.
  • Barger takes a conservative approach to the NNBR's industrial and semicap equipment coverage, citing ongoing uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, persisting inflationary surges in commodity and energy costs, and the COVID resurgence in Asia.
  • The analyst believes challenges will continue in 1H22, amidst IHS again reducing its global auto production forecast and concerns around Europe activity levels and inflation-driven gross margin pressure.
  • Price Action: NNBR shares are trading lower by 4.22% at $2.95 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for NNBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021CJS SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NNBR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

