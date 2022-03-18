 Skip to main content

Read Why Jefferies Sees 10% Upside In This E-Commerce Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 7:46am   Comments
Read Why Jefferies Sees 10% Upside In This E-Commerce Company
  • Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans initiated coverage of Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) with a Hold rating and $14 price target, implying a 10.67% upside.
  • Ashley thinks the asset-light model, higher user engagement, and industry backdrop could turn out to be in its favor.
  • The analyst is doubtful about offsets from the IDFA (identifier for advertisers) impact, reliance on marketing to drive growth, and competition in the peer-to-peer resale space.
  • Headquartered in California, Poshmark is a social commerce marketplace where users can buy and sell new or used clothing, shoes, and accessories.
  • Price Action: POSH shares closed higher by 2.26% at $12.65 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for POSH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2021Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Nov 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for POSH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

