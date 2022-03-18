 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Upgraded ASML To Conviction Buy - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 6:24am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Upgraded ASML To Conviction Buy - Read Why
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASMLto Conviction Buy from Buy with a €930 price target (57.20% upside). 
  • Duval sees ASML as a "core Digital Enabler" given its monopoly position on Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography.
  • ASML's de-rating from 29-times price to expected 2025 earnings to 23-times despite improving orders and customer datapoints has created an improved risk-reward.
  • ASML reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of €4.99 billion, up 17.2% Y/Y missing the consensus. The Q4 net bookings were €7.1 billion.
  • ASML sees Q1 2022 net sales of €3.3 billion - €3.5 billion.
  • Price Action: ASML shares closed higher by 0.53% at $654.10.

Latest Ratings for ASML

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Sep 2021New Street ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ASML

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML)

Here's How Much $100 Invested In ASML Holding 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benchmark Lists Impact Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis On Semiconductor Industry
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why AMD, ASML Holding NV And Micron Shares Are Falling Today
Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Whale Trades
Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com