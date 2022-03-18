Goldman Sachs Upgraded ASML To Conviction Buy - Read Why
- Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) to Conviction Buy from Buy with a €930 price target (57.20% upside).
- Duval sees ASML as a "core Digital Enabler" given its monopoly position on Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography.
- ASML's de-rating from 29-times price to expected 2025 earnings to 23-times despite improving orders and customer datapoints has created an improved risk-reward.
- ASML reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of €4.99 billion, up 17.2% Y/Y missing the consensus. The Q4 net bookings were €7.1 billion.
- ASML sees Q1 2022 net sales of €3.3 billion - €3.5 billion.
- Price Action: ASML shares closed higher by 0.53% at $654.10.
