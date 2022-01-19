 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASML Clocks 17% Sales Growth In Q4; Strengthens Bond With Intel
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 6:01am   Comments
Share:
ASML Clocks 17% Sales Growth In Q4; Strengthens Bond With Intel
  • ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASMLreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of €4.99 billion, up 17.2% Y/Y and missed the consensus by €130 million.
  • The Q4 net bookings were €7.1 billion. The gross margin expanded 219 bps Y/Y to 54.2% due to strong Installed Base revenue.
  • GAAP EPS of €4.38 increased from €3.23 last year.
  • ASML held €7.59 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: ASML sees Q1 2022 net sales of €3.3 billion - €3.5 billion and a gross margin of ~49%.
  • "The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately €2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters," CEO Peter Wennink said.
  • ASML sees 2022 net sales growth of 20% year-on-year. The company said it can manage the consequences of the Berlin site fire without a significant impact on its system output for 2022.
  • Dividend: ASML looks to declare a total dividend over 2021 of €5.50 per ordinary share, a 100% increase Y/Y.
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and ASML consolidated their partnership to drive High-NA into manufacturing in 2025.
  • Intel made its first purchase order for ASML's TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
  • Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 2.96% at $736.43 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML)

ASML Holding's Earnings: A Preview
ASML Holding Whale Trades Spotted
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
6 Top-Performing Chip Stocks Of 2021 — And Why To Watch Them In 2022
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com