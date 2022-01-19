ASML Clocks 17% Sales Growth In Q4; Strengthens Bond With Intel
- ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of €4.99 billion, up 17.2% Y/Y and missed the consensus by €130 million.
- The Q4 net bookings were €7.1 billion. The gross margin expanded 219 bps Y/Y to 54.2% due to strong Installed Base revenue.
- GAAP EPS of €4.38 increased from €3.23 last year.
- ASML held €7.59 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: ASML sees Q1 2022 net sales of €3.3 billion - €3.5 billion and a gross margin of ~49%.
- "The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately €2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters," CEO Peter Wennink said.
- ASML sees 2022 net sales growth of 20% year-on-year. The company said it can manage the consequences of the Berlin site fire without a significant impact on its system output for 2022.
- Dividend: ASML looks to declare a total dividend over 2021 of €5.50 per ordinary share, a 100% increase Y/Y.
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and ASML consolidated their partnership to drive High-NA into manufacturing in 2025.
- Intel made its first purchase order for ASML's TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
- Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 2.96% at $736.43 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas