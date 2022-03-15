 Skip to main content

Stifel Slashes Blink Charging Price Target By 23%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:29am   Comments
  • EV charging equipment and services provider Blink Charging Co's (NASDAQ: BLNKprice target has been lowered to $30 (an upside of 41.6%) from $39 by Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro.
  • The analyst maintained his Hold rating on BLNK's shares.
  • Related: Blink Charging's Q4 Results
  • Gengaro increased his 2022-23 revenue estimates while reducing his EBITDA prediction.
  • He also expects Blink to report negative EBITDA and free cash flow in the near term.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 2.55% at $20.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for BLNK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Nov 2021HC Wainwright & Co.UpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BLNK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

