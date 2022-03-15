Stifel Slashes Blink Charging Price Target By 23%
- EV charging equipment and services provider Blink Charging Co's (NASDAQ: BLNK) price target has been lowered to $30 (an upside of 41.6%) from $39 by Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro.
- The analyst maintained his Hold rating on BLNK's shares.
- Related: Blink Charging's Q4 Results
- Gengaro increased his 2022-23 revenue estimates while reducing his EBITDA prediction.
- He also expects Blink to report negative EBITDA and free cash flow in the near term.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 2.55% at $20.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for BLNK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Nov 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BLNK
