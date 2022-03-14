 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Downgrades This Processed Meat Producer - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 6:51am   Comments
BMO Capital Downgrades This Processed Meat Producer - Read Why
  • BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow downgraded Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSNto Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $99 (13% upside), down from $115.
  • The analyst said that the company will not exceed expectations in FY23, reflecting the rapid return to normal beef margins, pressure on pork margins, and inflation in prepared foods.
  • Zaslow reduced 2023 estimates as he expected lower beef packer margins to offset the chicken improvement.
  • He added that Tyson shares outperformed the S&P 500 index over the previous year and year-to-date.
  • Price Action: TSN shares closed lower by 2.57% at $87.64 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for TSN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
