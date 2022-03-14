BMO Capital Downgrades This Processed Meat Producer - Read Why
- BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow downgraded Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $99 (13% upside), down from $115.
- The analyst said that the company will not exceed expectations in FY23, reflecting the rapid return to normal beef margins, pressure on pork margins, and inflation in prepared foods.
- Zaslow reduced 2023 estimates as he expected lower beef packer margins to offset the chicken improvement.
- He added that Tyson shares outperformed the S&P 500 index over the previous year and year-to-date.
- Price Action: TSN shares closed lower by 2.57% at $87.64 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for TSN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
