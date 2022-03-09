Apple's Next MacBook Air To Feature More Color Options But Those Rooting For M2 Chip In For Disappointment, Says Analyst
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming MacBook Air will feature an all-new form factor and additional color options, but will come with an M1 chip, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
What Happened: Kuo said on Twitter that the MacBook Air would likely enter mass production in the second or third quarter of 2022 and not feature a mini-LED display.
The analyst predicts the device will feature an M1 chip, contrary to expectations that it would feature an M2 chip.
Why It Matters: Bloomberg Columnist Mark Gurman said in February that Apple is entering the third phase of its “end-to-end computer overhaul,” which would mean a complete transitioning away from Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC).
The tech journalist has predicted that MacBook Air should see the biggest redesign in 2022, with a new M2 chip.
Apple last launched a revamped MacBook Air with its in-house M1 chips in 2020.
Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $157.44, but rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $157.68.
