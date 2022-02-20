Apple Reportedly Gears For Multiple Mac Launch Events; 'Silicon Transition Will Shift Into High Gear In 2022'

With component shortages easing, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to announce multiple products in 2022. The spotlight, however, is likely to be on the company's Mac computers, Bloomberg Columnist Mark Gurman said in his "Power On" newsletter.

Part 3 Of Mac Overhaul Kickstarts: Apple is entering part three of its "end-to-end computer overhaul," Gurman said. This would mean a complete transitioning away from Intel Corporation. (NASDAQ: INTC), he added.

The transition began in 2020 with the release of MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air, all armed with Apple's in-house M1 chips. In 2021, the company launched the M1 iMac, M1 Pro, and M1 Max MacBook Pros.

"This year, the transition to Apple Silicon will shift into high gear," Gurman said.

The columnist expects new Mac models, based on 1) a new M2 chip, 2) M1 Pro and M1 Max chips announced last year and 3) super-powered versions of the M1 Max.

New Mac Likely to Come In March: At least one new Mac could make its appearance at Apple's Spring event on March 8, Gurman said. The Apple specialist based his deduction on recent filings by Apple that show listings of three new Mac models, with one of these mentioned as a laptop, he added.

"Given that two of the oldest Apple Silicon Macs in the lineup today are the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini, I'd guess that those models will be next to be upgraded," Gurman said.

Apple is also planning another event for additional Mac releases around May or June, the columnist said.

The super-powered Mac Pro chips will likely come in June, coinciding with the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Gurman said. Shipments will likely begin in the fall, he added.

Keeping in mind the holiday selling season, Apple could launch a revamped MacBook Air around that time.

Apple closed Friday's session down 0.94% at $167.30.

