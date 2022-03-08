 Skip to main content

Jefferies Turns Bullish On Caterpillar, Raises Price Target By 21%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 10:12am   Comments
Jefferies Turns Bullish On Caterpillar, Raises Price Target By 21%
  • Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann upgraded Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $260 (an upside of 26%) from $215.
  • Volkmann's prior Hold rating had been based on concerns that constrained CAPEX and ESG themes in mining and oil and gas markets that accounted for about 40% of Caterpillar revenue, leading to much more modest cyclical growth than in past cycles.
  • Volkmann now believes the Russia/Ukraine crisis has "fundamentally altered global commodity markets" and will likely drive a decade of reinvestment.
  • After years of underinvestment, capacity additions and supply diversification will be necessary for the mining and oil and gas sectors, driving structurally higher pricing, stated the analyst.
  • Price Action: CAT shares are trading higher by 4.87% at $206.28 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

