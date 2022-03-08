Jefferies Turns Bullish On Caterpillar, Raises Price Target By 21%
- Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann upgraded Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $260 (an upside of 26%) from $215.
- Volkmann's prior Hold rating had been based on concerns that constrained CAPEX and ESG themes in mining and oil and gas markets that accounted for about 40% of Caterpillar revenue, leading to much more modest cyclical growth than in past cycles.
- Volkmann now believes the Russia/Ukraine crisis has "fundamentally altered global commodity markets" and will likely drive a decade of reinvestment.
- After years of underinvestment, capacity additions and supply diversification will be necessary for the mining and oil and gas sectors, driving structurally higher pricing, stated the analyst.
- Price Action: CAT shares are trading higher by 4.87% at $206.28 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for CAT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
