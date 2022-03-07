Morgan Stanley Upgrades This Steel Company - Read Why
- Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba upgraded United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $31 (a downside of 0.9%) from $21.
- The analyst notes the Ukraine and Russia conflict escalation has driven a sharp increase in steel metallic prices, including scrap and pig iron.
- He sees higher raw material cost inflation for steel names but thinks U.S. Steel is likely to cope better than peers given its vertical integration into iron ore and less exposure to electric arc furnaces.
- Price Action: X shares are trading lower by 0.6% at $31.23 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for X
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Wolfe Research
|Downgrades
|Peer Perform
|Underperform
|Nov 2021
|Wolfe Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Peer Perform
