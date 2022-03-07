 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades This Steel Company - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades This Steel Company - Read Why
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba upgraded United States Steel Corp (NYSE: Xto Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $31 (a downside of 0.9%) from $21.
  • The analyst notes the Ukraine and Russia conflict escalation has driven a sharp increase in steel metallic prices, including scrap and pig iron.
  • He sees higher raw material cost inflation for steel names but thinks U.S. Steel is likely to cope better than peers given its vertical integration into iron ore and less exposure to electric arc furnaces.
  • Also Read: US Steel Shares Have Been On A Roll This Week: What's Going On?
  • Price Action: X shares are trading lower by 0.6% at $31.23 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for X

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Wolfe ResearchDowngradesPeer PerformUnderperform
Nov 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for X

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (X)

Looking At United States Steel's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
United States Steel Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price
US Steel Shares Have Been On A Roll This Week: What's Going On?
36 Stocks To Watch After Biden's First State of The Union Address
Peering Into United States Steel Corporation's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEMRBC CapitalMaintains42.0
SBACRBC CapitalMaintains370.0
EVARBC CapitalMaintains85.0
BYNDGoldman SachsMaintains40.0
THCJefferiesMaintains125.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com