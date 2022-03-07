 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seaport Global Downgrades These Airline Stocks Citing 'Energy Market Chaos'
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Seaport Global Downgrades These Airline Stocks Citing 'Energy Market Chaos'
  • Seaport Global analyst Daniel McKenzie downgraded certain companies in the Airlines sector. McKenzie cites "energy market chaos" tied to the Russian/Ukraine war and calls it a "weaker balance sheet story" as the reason behind the downgrade.
  • The analyst mentions airlines likely need to begin planning for a worse oil shock. Although pent-up demand "remains great," airlines likely need to cut roughly 10%-15% of capacity from 2022 plans to "gain the kind of pricing power needed to offset the worse oil shock."
  • RelatedAirlines Depend On Hedging, Fuel Surcharges As Oil Surges: Report
  • The analyst downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOLto Neutral from Buy and removed his prior price target.
  • The analyst downgraded Azul SA (NYSE: AZULto Neutral from Buy and removed his price target.
  • The analyst downgraded American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AALto Neutral from Buy and removed his prior price target.
  • Price Action: GOL shares are trading lower by 8.52% at $5.55, AZUL lower by 10% at $11.67, and AAL lower by 4.25% at $13.97 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Seaport GlobalDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2022Redburn PartnersDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOL + AAL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
Airlines Depend On Hedging, Fuel Surcharges As Oil Surges: Report
Looking At American Airlines Group's Recent Whale Trades
Russia Sanctions Cut Both Ways For Air Cargo
Peering Into American Airlines Group Inc's Recent Short Interest
American Airlines Group Whale Trades For February 28
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVARBC CapitalMaintains85.0
BYNDGoldman SachsMaintains40.0
THCJefferiesMaintains125.0
EOGRBC CapitalMaintains140.0
BIGGoldman SachsMaintains36.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com