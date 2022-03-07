Seaport Global Downgrades These Airline Stocks Citing 'Energy Market Chaos'
- Seaport Global analyst Daniel McKenzie downgraded certain companies in the Airlines sector. McKenzie cites "energy market chaos" tied to the Russian/Ukraine war and calls it a "weaker balance sheet story" as the reason behind the downgrade.
- The analyst mentions airlines likely need to begin planning for a worse oil shock. Although pent-up demand "remains great," airlines likely need to cut roughly 10%-15% of capacity from 2022 plans to "gain the kind of pricing power needed to offset the worse oil shock."
- The analyst downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) to Neutral from Buy and removed his prior price target.
- The analyst downgraded Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) to Neutral from Buy and removed his price target.
- The analyst downgraded American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) to Neutral from Buy and removed his prior price target.
- Price Action: GOL shares are trading lower by 8.52% at $5.55, AZUL lower by 10% at $11.67, and AAL lower by 4.25% at $13.97 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for AAL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Seaport Global
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Redburn Partners
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
