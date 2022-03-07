 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Cuts General Electric Price Target By 5%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Cuts General Electric Price Target By 5%
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target on General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) to $116 (an upside of 30.2%) from $122 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Walsh also updated his quarterly 2022 EPS estimates into GE's analyst day on March 10th, leaving the full year unchanged.
  • RelatedGE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
  • In late February, GE reiterated supply chain challenges across the portfolio, but specifically in Healthcare, Walsh notes, adding that GE called out 300bps-400bps of total company revenue pressure from the supply chain for 2022.
  • The analyst mentions that price/cost is expected to be negative for the year, though the second half of 2022 is expected to be better than the first half of 2021.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $88.06 during the premarket session on Monday.

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

(GE) - Analyzing General Electric Company's Short Interest
What Are Whales Doing With General Electric
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: DoorDash, General Motors, Moderna, General Electric And More
GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week
GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TALMorgan StanleyUpgrades4.4
XMorgan StanleyUpgrades31.0
BTCYLake StreetInitiates Coverage On5.0
AUGXLake StreetInitiates Coverage On6.0
SBSWBMO CapitalMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com