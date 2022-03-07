Credit Suisse Cuts General Electric Price Target By 5%
- Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target on General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) to $116 (an upside of 30.2%) from $122 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Walsh also updated his quarterly 2022 EPS estimates into GE's analyst day on March 10th, leaving the full year unchanged.
- Related: GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
- In late February, GE reiterated supply chain challenges across the portfolio, but specifically in Healthcare, Walsh notes, adding that GE called out 300bps-400bps of total company revenue pressure from the supply chain for 2022.
- The analyst mentions that price/cost is expected to be negative for the year, though the second half of 2022 is expected to be better than the first half of 2021.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $88.06 during the premarket session on Monday.
Latest Ratings for GE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
