GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
  • General Electric Co (NYSE: GEissued an investor newsletter, mentioning continued supply chain pressure across most of its businesses as material and labor availability and inflation affect Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Aviation.
  • GE expects these challenges to persist at least through the first half of the year.
  • GE said it had included such pressures in its annual guidance. As announced earlier, GE's outlook calls for organic revenues to grow in the high-single-digit range, adjusted organic profit margin to expand by 150+ basis points, Adjusted EPS of $2.80 - $3.50, and Free cash flow of $5.5 billion - $6.5 billion.
  • However, the magnitude of these challenges likely present pressure to overall growth, profit, and FCF through Q1 and 1H, beyond typically expected seasonality.
  • GE said it is focused on mitigating the pressures through pricing and cost actions and with lean mindset. In Aviation, lean is improving first-time yields.
  • GE expects supply chain headwinds may continue to partially mask the significant progress across its businesses.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $93.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

