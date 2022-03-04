 Skip to main content

Analysts Cut BJ's Wholesale Club Price Target Post Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
  • Analysts slashed their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) following the release of Q4 results.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow lowered the price target to $70 from $80 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying a 24% upside.
  • Moskow thinks the pullback in the stock after weak Q4 results is an overreaction but lowered his 2022 EPS view to $3.28.
  • DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker lowered the price target to $72 from $85 but kept a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat.
  • The company is giving back some of its stock price gains since the pandemic began, but it doesn't seem to be giving up any of the benefits to its overall business trends, Baker notes.
  • Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine lowered the price target to $70 from $80, reflecting a higher discount rate and a lower top-line growth outlook but kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Baird analyst Peter Benedict lowered the price target to $70 from $75 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst thinks the company is well-positioned in the current inflationary backdrop as 4Q earnings beat and softer merchandise comps fueled concerns over market share slippage. He specifies that the company's membership base has never been stronger, and new clubs are outperforming expectations.
  • Barclays analyst Karen Short lowered the company's price target to $60 from $70.
  • Also ReadBJ's Opens Four New Clubs
  • Price Action: BJ shares are trading lower by 1.26% at $56.45 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BJ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

