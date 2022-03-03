BJ's Opens Four New Clubs
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) said it is continuing its expansion by opening four new clubs as part of the first phase of its 2022 development plans.
- The newest clubs will be located in Warwick, Rhode Island, Lady Lake, Florida, Canton, Michigan, and Greenburgh, New York.
- Also See: BJ's Q4 Results
- The Florida, Michigan, and New York clubs will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli, and household essentials.
- The Warwick, Rhode Island club will serve as an innovation lab for the brand.
- BJ's expects each of the new clubs to create approximately 150 jobs for their respective communities and BJ's Market to create around 50 jobs for the respective community.
- Price Action: BJ shares are trading lower by 12.6% at $57.60 on the last check Thursday.
