 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BJ's Opens Four New Clubs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:54am   Comments
Share:
BJ's Opens Four New Clubs
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) said it is continuing its expansion by opening four new clubs as part of the first phase of its 2022 development plans.
  • The newest clubs will be located in Warwick, Rhode Island, Lady Lake, Florida, Canton, Michigan, and Greenburgh, New York.
  • Also SeeBJ's Q4 Results
  • The Florida, Michigan, and New York clubs will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli, and household essentials.
  • The Warwick, Rhode Island club will serve as an innovation lab for the brand. 
  • BJ's expects each of the new clubs to create approximately 150 jobs for their respective communities and BJ's Market to create around 50 jobs for the respective community.
  • Price Action: BJ shares are trading lower by 12.6% at $57.60 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BJ)

Why Are BJ's Wholesale Club Shares Trading Lower Today
Recap: BJ's Wholesale Club Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Preview: BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings
Analyst Ratings For BJ's Wholesale Club
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com