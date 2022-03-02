Piper Sandler Remains Optimistic About Broadcom, Thanks To Apple
- Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar believes Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in a "great position to beat and raise" when it reports earnings later this week.
- He's "optimistic about the print and guide for several reasons."
- Kumar thinks the company's networking business has re-accelerated given the ramp in hyper-cloud and data center capex.
- Kumar also sees Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) better than the seasonal December quarter as a tailwind for Broadcom's wireless business.
- Given the market weakness, Kumar also expects Broadcom to be active on its recently announced $10 billion buyback plan.
- He reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares with a $750 price target (31% upside).
- Price Action: AVGO shares closed lower by 2.95% at $570.12 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for AVGO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Dec 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO
