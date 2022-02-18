Here's Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded Bilibili, Zhihu, Tencent Music Entertainment
- Goldman Sachs downgraded three Chinese companies which trade in the U.S.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $43, down from $105 (17.68% upside).
- The analyst is becoming more cautious on the company's monetization pace, profitability, and cash flow outlook against softer macro in China and the regulatory overhang in online game/ad verticals.
- Mubayi remains constructive on the company's user engagement in 2022 as it expands its multi-category, multi-scenario video community.
- Mubayi downgraded Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $5.40, down from $12.80 (32.03% upside).
- The analyst is becoming more cautious about the company's monetization pace, profitability, and cash flow outlook against softer macro in China, the regulatory overhang in online ads verticals, and a lower growth ceiling for the company.
- Mubayi believes more sustainable growth and subsequent re-rating requires robust execution.
- Mubayi downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $5.70, down from $7.70 (4.68% downside).
- The analyst said his lowered revenue estimates factor in challenges across business lines, including consumers' reduced willingness to pay amid weak macro, sluggish user expansion against fierce competition, and slower-than-expected non-subs growth on the back of tightening regulations.
- Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 3.39% at $35.30 in the premarket on the last check Friday. ZH is down by 3.42% at $3.95, and TME shares traded lower by 2.67% at $5.83.
Latest Ratings for BILI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
