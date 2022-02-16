 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To Alteryx's Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • Analysts had mixed opinions on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYXpost Q4 beat. Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron lowered the firm's price target on Alteryx to $85 from $105 (62.9% upside) to reflect multiple realignments while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst notes Alteryx's Q4 results solidly beat consensus/guide, with the full year 2022 top-line/ARR expectations ahead of the Street. 
  • The strong results reflected accelerating new customer adds, greater G2K penetration, and favorable secular demand trends, Kidron adds.
  • Piper Sandler maintained Alteryx with an Overweight and raised the price target from $85 to $87 (66.6% upside).
  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Alteryx with a Buy and lowered the price target from $97 to $66 (26% upside).
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Alteryx with an Equal-Weight and reduced the price target from $89 to $81 (55% upside).
  • Price Action: AYX shares traded higher by 6.42% at $55.54 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AYX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

