Read How Analysts Reacted To Alteryx's Q4 Results
- Analysts had mixed opinions on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) post Q4 beat. Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron lowered the firm's price target on Alteryx to $85 from $105 (62.9% upside) to reflect multiple realignments while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst notes Alteryx's Q4 results solidly beat consensus/guide, with the full year 2022 top-line/ARR expectations ahead of the Street.
- The strong results reflected accelerating new customer adds, greater G2K penetration, and favorable secular demand trends, Kidron adds.
- Piper Sandler maintained Alteryx with an Overweight and raised the price target from $85 to $87 (66.6% upside).
- Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Alteryx with a Buy and lowered the price target from $97 to $66 (26% upside).
- Morgan Stanley maintained Alteryx with an Equal-Weight and reduced the price target from $89 to $81 (55% upside).
- Price Action: AYX shares traded higher by 6.42% at $55.54 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for AYX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
