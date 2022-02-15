Why Alteryx Shares Are Rising In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares are trading higher by 6.3% at $55.50 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $173.8 million, an increase of 8%, compared to revenue of $160.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"With our largest increase in net new ARR in the company's history, Alteryx closed out fiscal year 2021 on a record note," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx, Inc. "Closing a year of transformation, we start fiscal 2022 well-positioned to continue to drive growth and accelerate our journey to the cloud."

See Also: Why Sea Shares Are Rising Today

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts.

Alteryx has a 52-week high of $119.76 and a 52-week low of $49.76.