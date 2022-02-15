 Skip to main content

Here's Why Loop Capital Considers Arista Networks As Top Pick For 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 6:34am   Comments
  • Loop Capital analyst Fahad Najam initiated coverage of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Buy rating and $157 price target (28% upside) while also naming the stock his Top Pick for 2022. 
  • The company is a franchise name in networking with further significant opportunities in the hyper-scale Data Center Switching market and a growing total addressable market expansion in the enterprise Campus Switching market. 
  • Najam adds that Arista has the best-in-class management team at the helm. 
  • The firm's culture of innovating ahead of its customers allows it to "continue to disrupt" the networking equipment market.
  • RelatedWhy Arista Networks Stock Is Trading Higher During Monday's After-Hours Session
  • Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained Arista Networks with an Overweight and raised the price target from $165 to $172 (40.18% upside).
  • Price Action: ANET shares traded higher by 9.92% at $135 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ANET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
