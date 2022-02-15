Here's Why Loop Capital Considers Arista Networks As Top Pick For 2022
- Loop Capital analyst Fahad Najam initiated coverage of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Buy rating and $157 price target (28% upside) while also naming the stock his Top Pick for 2022.
- The company is a franchise name in networking with further significant opportunities in the hyper-scale Data Center Switching market and a growing total addressable market expansion in the enterprise Campus Switching market.
- Najam adds that Arista has the best-in-class management team at the helm.
- The firm's culture of innovating ahead of its customers allows it to "continue to disrupt" the networking equipment market.
- Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained Arista Networks with an Overweight and raised the price target from $165 to $172 (40.18% upside).
- Price Action: ANET shares traded higher by 9.92% at $135 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
