Why Arista Networks Stock Is Trading Higher During Monday's After-Hours Session

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) jumped during Monday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings beat along strong guidance for Q1 sales.

Arista showcased a strong fourth quarter earnings as both EPS and sales beat analyst estimates by a decent margin. The company highlighted a 10.1% quarterly increase in revenue to $824.5 million which also represents a 27.1% year-over-year increase. Arista CFO Ita Brennan was positive on the company’s “great resilience and flexibility throughout 2021, maintaining operational excellence in the face of industry-wide challenges and delivering our first billion-dollar cash flow year.”

A few notable performance highlights from the quarter include:

Next major expansion of Arista EOS network stack with the introduction of the EOS Network Data Lake.

Announced next generation of the 7050X and 7060X series amidst the ongoing transition to 400G networks.

Arista joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) with integration of Arista’s NDR platform and Microsoft’s Azure Sentinel to provide faster remediation of threats and improved customer security.

Arista Networks Inc. is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Software, switching, and router products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support.

At the time of publication, shares of Arista were trading 8.93% higher during after hours at $133.67. The stock has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.