Here's Why Momentive Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $117.3 million, missing the consensus of $120.9 million.
- Enterprise sales revenue was $40.0 million, an increase of 34% Y/Y. Self-serve revenue was $77.4 million, an increase of 9% Y/Y.
- Paying users totaled 888,700, an increase of 8% Y/Y. The average revenue per user was $526, up 6% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.01) missed the consensus of $0.05. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 200 bps to 84%.
- Momentive held $305.5 million in cash and equivalents. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.5 million.
- Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN), which looks to acquire Momentive, refused a takeover offer from a consortium of private equity firms.
- Meanwhile, there were reports that proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended Zendesk holders vote against the Momentive deal.
- Analyst Rating: Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Momentive Global with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $28 to $23 (36% upside).
- Price Action: MNTV shares traded higher by 4.62% at $16.97 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MNTV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Oct 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
