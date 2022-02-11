Here's Why Zendesk Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Zendesk Inc ZEN reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 32% year-on-year to $375.4 million, beating the consensus of $369.8 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.16 missed the consensus of $0.18.
- Zendesk sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $381 million - $387 million, versus the consensus of $383 million.
- Zendesk sees FY22 revenue of $1.675 billion - $1.705 billion against the consensus of $1.69 billion.
- Zendesk confirmed that its board rejected an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $127-$132 per share. Zendesk closed at $114.18 on February 10.
- Founded in 2007, Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite. Its software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self service, phone, chat, messaging, and email.
- Price Action: ZEN, which closed higher by 10.7% at $114.18 on Thursday, is trading up 1.59% at $116.00 in the premarket on Friday.
