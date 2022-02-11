 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Sees Downside In This Food Products Giant - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 6:51am   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman downgraded Kellogg Co  (NYSE: K) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $57, down from $64, implying a 10.38% downside.
  • The analyst thinks the company's 2022 guidance for about $4.12 to $4.17 in earnings per share, including currency, is aggressive, and he models for $3.90.
  • Kellogg's enterprise value to EBITDA valuation is a "bit elevated" given its "limited growth potential and below-average margins," Goldman said.
  • The analyst sees a 9% downside from here to the end of the year for the shares.
  • Price Action: K shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $62.48 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for K

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Jan 2022BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for K
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

