 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Morgan Stanley Views Disney
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 5:26am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Morgan Stanley Views Disney
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $170 from $185 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 19.34%.
  • Swinburne lowered his long-term direct-to-consumer margin expectations following the reset of his Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) expectations.
  • Related Content: Here Are Two IT Stocks That Morgan Stanley Upgraded Today
  • Swinburne views Disney+ as both "strategically attractive and off to a strong start." 
  • Swinburne is increasingly focused on long-term earnings power and earnings growth expectations after DTC turns profitable, which he forecasts will happen in FY24.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.18% at $142.77 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney Abruptly Halts Production On 'Beauty And The Beast' Prequel Series
Why This Activist Peloton Investor Wants The Company Put Up For Sale
Playboy Looks To NFTs, Playboy Mansion In Metaverse For Post-Hefner Transformation
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This Theme Park Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon
Walt Disney Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com