Here's How Morgan Stanley Views Disney
- Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $170 from $185 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 19.34%.
- Swinburne lowered his long-term direct-to-consumer margin expectations following the reset of his Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) expectations.
- Swinburne views Disney+ as both "strategically attractive and off to a strong start."
- Swinburne is increasingly focused on long-term earnings power and earnings growth expectations after DTC turns profitable, which he forecasts will happen in FY24.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.18% at $142.77 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Guggenheim
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
