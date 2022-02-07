 Skip to main content

Here Are Two IT Stocks That Morgan Stanley Upgraded Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:19pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded two IT stocks today - Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOWto Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $390, up from $344 (30.5% upside). 
  • Weiss highlights that working to the Rule of 80 with Snowflake executing ahead of plan, the recent pullback creates an attractive opportunity and upgrades to OW. 
  • Weiss notes that leveraging the public cloud's elasticity, scalability, and performance, Snowflake's cloud data platform enables its customers to eliminate data silos while reducing overhead, complexity, and infrastructure management costs, thereby allowing them to focus on driving sharing insights from their data.
  • Keith believes this value proposition resonates even better with customers than anticipated when Snowflake IPO'd 16 months ago.
  • Keith believes that the catalyst path going forward includes more durable growth, more TAM Expansion, and a faster path to meaningful FCF that should drive upside. 
  • The company's core data warehousing business is outperforming, and its "new nascent" expansion opportunities are "gaining steam" with significant free cash flow generation "within reach." 
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSMto Overweight from Equal Weight with a NT$780 price target.
  • His initial rating was in anticipation of the semi-downcycle that is now unfolding. 
  • While recognizing short-term challenges, several factors have prompted him to look beyond the current correction to what he sees as "a very positive longer-term outlook."
  • Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 6.43% at $293.53, TSM shares are up 1.15 at $122.41 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2022Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022William BlairUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
