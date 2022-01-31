Here's Why Credit Suisse Upgraded Tesla

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded Tesla Inc TSLA to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $1,025, implying an upside of 21%.
- An attractive entry point has emerged in the shares following the recent selloff, Levy notes.
- The company is a "one of one," says the analyst, who is "hard-pressed to find a stock that checks all the boxes as Tesla does."
- Levy believes Tesla offers an attractive growth story, disruption, and decarbonization.
- He notes the stock will recover given the company's "robust fundamentals."
- Further volume growth and sustained margin strength should drive upside to consensus estimates, contends Levy.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.02% at $863.45 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
