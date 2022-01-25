QQQ
-10.58
363.88
-2.99%
BTC/USD
+ 182.40
36842.75
+ 0.5%
DIA
-4.86
348.67
-1.41%
SPY
-9.64
449.48
-2.19%
TLT
+ 0.13
142.32
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 0.42
171.61
+ 0.24%

Kroger Stock Falls On Wells Fargo Downgrade

byShivani Kumaresan
January 25, 2022 11:27 am
Kroger Stock Falls On Wells Fargo Downgrade
  • Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly downgraded Kroger Co (NYSE:KRto Underweight from Equal Weight with a $42 price target, implying a 9% downside.
  • The analyst notes the risk/reward for this COVID beneficiary now looks skewed to the downside.
  • While he expects Q4 earnings to exceed consensus once again as Omicron extends what has arguably been the best backdrop for grocers in history, he adds that it simply can't last.
  • Unionized grocery is likely to remain a very tough business long after the benefits of COVID end. Kelly expects top-line momentum to stall on the combination of Omicron re-open and the end of the stimulus.
  • Kelly sees brewing risk in the set-up for product inflation, labor cost pressure looks to be increasing at an inopportune time, and management seems poised to set the bar high for 2022.
  • Price Action: KR shares traded lower by 3.44% at $46.08 on the last check Tuesday.

Related Articles

Analysts Tick Up Kroger Price Target Post Q3 Results

Analyst Upgrades Kroger On Market Share Gains, Sees Inflation As A Headwind In 2022

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) shares have been strong performers in the past year, and one analyst said Wednesday the stock is set up well for another solid year in 2022, though there are some headwinds it will face. read more
Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices. read more
Kroger Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings: Analysts React To Booming Grocery Demand, Food Inflation

Kroger Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings: Analysts React To Booming Grocery Demand, Food Inflation

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) pulled back on Friday after the grocery stock’s big post-earnings gains on Thursday. read more