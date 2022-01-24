Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Saia; Cuts Price Target For CSX, Union Pacific
- Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra updated ratings for three companies in the road and rail sector.
- The analyst upgraded Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $363.
- Mehrotra noted the upside "can be achieved in relatively quick order" following the stock's recent underperformance. Saia is an $8 billion market cap company "with potential to go much higher."
- The analyst mentioned that Saia is "one of the best stories we've come across in our 20 years of analyzing Industrial companies, with a management team that is clearly rising to the opportunity."
- The analyst lowered the CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) price target to $41 from $42 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies a 22% upside.
- The analyst believes 2022 "represents somewhat of a transition year" for CSX, particularly in the first half as it sees "muted headline margin expansion as Quality Carriers laps."
- The analyst lowered Union Pacific Corp's (NYSE:UNP) price target to $260 (an upside of 8%) from $270 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Price Action: SAIA shares are trading higher by 6.38% at $290.15, CSX lower by 1.09% at $33.73, and UNP lower by 2.28% at $240.72 on the last check Monday.
