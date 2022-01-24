QQQ
+ 0.00
351.69
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-2571.57
33672.98
-7.1%
DIA
+ 0.20
342.15
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.31
437.67
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.63
+ 0%
GLD
-0.06
171.15
-0.04%

Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster

byRachit Vats
January 24, 2022 6:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) crushing fourth-quarter delivery turns the focus on how well the company managed costs amid supply headwinds and whether the electric vehicle maker is on track to deliver 40% long-term gross margins when it reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday, according to Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster.

What Happened: The focus for Tesla’s fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday will be auto gross margins and it should be a win-win for the Elon Musk-led company, Munster said.

Excluding regulatory credits, Tesla delivered 28.8% automotive gross margins in the third quarter, compared with 25.8% in the second quarter ended June.  

Munster said he believes the December automotive gross margins for Tesla will be flat, or up slightly, despite the component environment and inflation pressures.

“If they report increasing auto gross margin, investors will become increasingly optimistic about the potential for 40% long-term auto gross margin,” Munster said on Loup TV. 

“I actually think that they're going to defy the odds of logic — either have them flat or up slightly. I think that's probably going to ultimately bode well for Tesla, assuming that the Fed doesn't say something on Wednesday that sends the market into a tailspin.”

See Also: Is Tesla On Track To Deliver Apple-Like Gross Margins Amid China Demand Rebound? Bulls Munster And Ives React To Q3 Earnings

Munster, a Tesla bull, has previously said Tesla's impressive profit indicates the company could deliver Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)-like 40% gross margins. He has forecast Tesla’s sales could jump from $70 billion next year to $400 billion in 2027 and the stock could hit a price of $2,500 a share then.

Tesla smashed fourth-quarter delivery records and posted its biggest volume for both the fourth quarter and the full year, earlier this month. The Musk-led company said it delivered 936,172 vehicles, a jump of 87% compared to 2020 when deliveries came at about half a million vehicles.

Tesla said nearly one-third of its full-year deliveries were from the fourth quarter alone at 308,600 units.

Why It Matters: Legacy auto rivals such as General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) have pinned the blame on chip shortages for historic low inventories at dealerships even as Musk-led Tesla has navigated the crisis well to register an exponential rise in deliveries.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn had told investors on the third quarter post-earnings call that there’s "an awakening" for electric vehicles and that the company does not have a demand issue but the ability to produce as many cars.

See Also: Tesla Can End Up Being The 'iPhone' Of The EV Industry And It's 'Show Me Year' For Ford, Rivian, Lucid: Gene Munster

Tesla, in 2017, for the first time delivered over 103,020 electric vehicles. It has since grown by leaps and bounds, delivering 244,920 electric vehicles in 2018, 367,200 units in 2019 and 498,920 in 2020. In 2021, Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.26% lower at $943.9 a share on Friday. The stock is down 21.3% year-to-date and up 7.2% in the past one year.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas News Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Apple's Delay In Launching A Much-Awaited AR/VR Headset Makes Sense: Analyst

Why Apple's Delay In Launching A Much-Awaited AR/VR Headset Makes Sense: Analyst

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly delaying the launch of its mixed reality headset until the end of 2022 or later. read more
Here's Why Analyst Sees Rumored MLB deal As 'Ideal Opportunity' For Apple

Here's Why Analyst Sees Rumored MLB deal As 'Ideal Opportunity' For Apple

Amid rumors that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in talks with Major League Baseball to stream the mid-week games, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster believes a deal would be an “ideal opportunity” for the tech giant’s Apple TV+ streaming service. read more
Analyst Says This Would Be Apple's Biggest Surprise Of 2022

Analyst Says This Would Be Apple's Biggest Surprise Of 2022

As Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday became the first company to hit the $3 trillion market capitalization, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster dwelt on what the tech giant’s biggest surprise will be in 2022. read more
Apple Vs. Facebook: How The Race For The Metaverse Space Is Shaping Up

Apple Vs. Facebook: How The Race For The Metaverse Space Is Shaping Up

The Metaverse, which is touted to be the next big emerging theme, is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. It encompasses several technologies, including mixed reality, the Internet, AI, machine learnings, blockchain,  and video games. Realizing the massive opportunity, companies are going all out to invest time and money into the space. read more