Goldman Sachs Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific To Neutral
- Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) to Neutral from Sell and raised the price target to $84, from $59.
- Maklari mentions the supply/demand backdrop suggests limited downside in wood products stocks over the coming quarters as volumes remain elevated and pricing power persists.
- The analyst adds that Louisiana-Pacific should see additional siding capacity, supporting its growth and expanding market share.
- Maklari believes much of the potential upside to results is already captured in the stock's valuation.
- Price Action: LPX shares closed lower by 3.74% at $65.93 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.