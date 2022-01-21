QQQ
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific To Neutral

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 21, 2022 7:29 am
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific To Neutral
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) to Neutral from Sell and raised the price target to $84, from $59.
  • Maklari mentions the supply/demand backdrop suggests limited downside in wood products stocks over the coming quarters as volumes remain elevated and pricing power persists.
  • The analyst adds that Louisiana-Pacific should see additional siding capacity, supporting its growth and expanding market share.
  • Maklari believes much of the potential upside to results is already captured in the stock's valuation.
  • Price Action: LPX shares closed lower by 3.74% at $65.93 on Thursday.

