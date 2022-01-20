QQQ
Truist Remains Bullish On Netflix; Sees Sharp Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 20, 2022 5:02 am
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton reiterated the Buy rating and $690 price target ahead of Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q4 earnings announcement on January 20. The price target implies an upside of 34%.
  • Sentiment on the stock is "cautious," with buy-side investors anticipating net adds as low as 6.3 million, Thornton notes. 
  • Related Content: Read How Analysts View Netflix Ahead Of Quarterly Results
  • Thornton adds that he has fine-tuned his model calling for lower subscription members.
  • However, his annual revenue projections are slightly unchanged when offset by price increases.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares closed higher by 0.99% at $515.86 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall notes that the past few months have shown that The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will likely face some severe content obstacles to meet its FY24 subscriber guidance.
