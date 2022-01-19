Here's Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded Cisco
- Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $65, suggesting an upside of 8.82%.
- The analyst says the shares are approaching the price target while his fundamental outlook "is now in line with consensus."
- Hall continues to see Cisco's ongoing Cat 9K refresh and increased campus networking demand as "tailwinds."
- Hall believes this is now more balanced by "broader demand headwinds."
- In terms of value technology stocks, Hall continues to flag Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) as his preferred long, and he's most cautious on NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).
- Price Action: CSCO shares traded lower by 1.67% at $58.73 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.