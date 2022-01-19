QQQ
+ 0.00
370.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-255.93
42096.19
-0.6%
DIA
+ 0.07
353.78
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
456.47
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.10
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.39
+ 0%

Here's Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded Cisco

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 7:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded Cisco
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCOto Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $65, suggesting an upside of 8.82%.
  • The analyst says the shares are approaching the price target while his fundamental outlook "is now in line with consensus."
  • Hall continues to see Cisco's ongoing Cat 9K refresh and increased campus networking demand as "tailwinds." 
  • Hall believes this is now more balanced by "broader demand headwinds." 
  • In terms of value technology stocks, Hall continues to flag Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) as his preferred long, and he's most cautious on NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).
  • Price Action: CSCO shares traded lower by 1.67% at $58.73 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cisco Shares Give Up Gains After Investor Day Leaves Wall Street Analysts Divided

Cisco Shares Give Up Gains After Investor Day Leaves Wall Street Analysts Divided

Investors Cheer Cisco's Investor Day Outlook, Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock

Investors Cheer Cisco's Investor Day Outlook, Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock

'Cisco orders are good, but i just wanted more money for Chevron,. The order picture is superb but i want more consistent REVENUE growth with a fed tighten scenario' -Tweet From CNBC's Jim Cramer

https://twitter.com/jimcramer/status/1470814941003329537 read more
Cisco Systems Stock Falls After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Revenue Miss, Lackluster Guidance

Cisco Systems Stock Falls After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Revenue Miss, Lackluster Guidance

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares dropped 8% on Thursday after the company reported a sales miss and issued disappointing guidance. read more