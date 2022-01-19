QQQ
+ 0.00
370.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-500.67
41851.45
-1.18%
DIA
+ 0.07
353.78
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
456.47
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.10
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.39
+ 0%

Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 5:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple

JPMorgan just shared its view on some significant tech stocks.

  • JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth lowered the price target on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) to $385 from $390 (16% upside to January 14 closing price) and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • The company's revenue growth will decelerate in 2022 against tough compares, but Meta is making solid progress against Apple's iOS changes, Anmuth notes. 
  • Further, the analyst sees Reels becoming a significant advertising surface. 
  • He also believes the company has likely passed 10 million active virtual reality units. The stock remains a top pick for Anmuth.
  • JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth trimmed his Q1 and 2022 estimates for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) to reflect slower consumer spending against the backdrop of tough comps through most of the first half of 2022. 
  • While the Q4 holiday season "has generated mixed reviews," Amazon.com executed well in a challenging operating environment, Anmuth notes. 
  • Though his estimates come down, the analyst believes lower expectations should help "de-risk shares." 
  • He says Amazon "will become a cleaner story to own through 2022" and maintained an Overweight rating on the name with a $4,350 price target (34.1% upside to January 14 closing price).
  • China Academy of Information and Communications Technology disclosed that international, meaning, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shipments tracked at 4.9 million for December, trailing the historical average of 6.0 million shipments for the month of December, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee notes. 
  • The shipments in December equated to down 33% month-over-month decline versus a seasonal downtick of 3% going from November to December, says the analyst. 
  • Chatterjee says the international shipments demonstrate modestly weaker than seasonal trends in December. 
  • He reiterated an Overweight rating on Apple.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.58% at $320.00 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On Apple; Bumps Up Price Target BY 14%

Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On Apple; Bumps Up Price Target BY 14%

Wolfe Research Sees Sharp Upside In Match Group, Bets On Online Dating, Apple

Wolfe Research Sees Sharp Upside In Match Group, Bets On Online Dating, Apple

Citi Bumps Up Apple Price Target By 18%; Remains Bullish

Citi Bumps Up Apple Price Target By 18%; Remains Bullish

Read Why Piper Sandler Lacks Conviction On Apple's In-House Chip Plans

Read Why Piper Sandler Lacks Conviction On Apple's In-House Chip Plans