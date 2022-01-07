QQQ
-1.39
385.41
-0.36%
BTC/USD
-1099.28
41983.03
-2.55%
DIA
-0.59
362.98
-0.16%
SPY
-0.87
468.81
-0.19%
TLT
-0.19
143.48
-0.13%
GLD
+ 0.21
166.78
+ 0.13%

Jefferies Cuts IronNet Target Price By 29%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 7, 2022 9:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jefferies Cuts IronNet Target Price By 29%
  • Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo lowered the price target on IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) to $4.25 from $6 and kept a Hold rating. 
  • The price target implies an upside of 11.3% to January 5, 2022, closing price of $3.82.
  • Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted the analyst.
  • Gallo thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names will likely decelerate with "digital digestion" coming out of the pandemic.
  • Price Action: IRNT shares traded higher by 5.45% at $3.87 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Why Jefferies Sees 2% Upside In IronNet?

Why Jefferies Sees 2% Upside In IronNet?

UPDATE: Needham On IronNet Buy Initiation: Firm Views Co. As 'Early Leader In Collective Defense' Which Is Crucial In Leveling The Playing Field Against Cyber Adversaries; Sees Behavioral-Analytics NDR Capabilities & Defense Platform Addressing $25B TAM