Five9 Stock Gains As Jefferies Turns Bullish Denoting Good Entry Point
- Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgraded Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $180, suggesting an upside of 32%.
- He liked the stock before Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) and liked Five9's long-term prospects after the deal broke but has stayed on the sidelines as the dust settled.
- Related Content: Zoom's $14.7B Deal To Acquire Five9 Falls Through
- With the stock "well off highs," Samana sees a good entry point, he tells investors.
- Five9 is a provider of intelligent cloud software for contact centers.
- Price Action: FIVN shares traded higher by 2.35% at $136.35 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.