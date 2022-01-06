QQQ
Five9 Stock Gains As Jefferies Turns Bullish Denoting Good Entry Point

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 6, 2022 1:48 pm
  • Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgraded Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $180, suggesting an upside of 32%.
  • He liked the stock before Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) and liked Five9's long-term prospects after the deal broke but has stayed on the sidelines as the dust settled. 
  • Related ContentZoom's $14.7B Deal To Acquire Five9 Falls Through
  • With the stock "well off highs," Samana sees a good entry point, he tells investors.
  • Five9 is a provider of intelligent cloud software for contact centers. 
  • Price Action: FIVN shares traded higher by 2.35% at $136.35 on the last check Thursday.

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits sees Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) as one of the best-positioned names in the communications-software space.

