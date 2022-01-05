Read Morgan Stanley' Stance On Equifax, Nielsen
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan upgraded Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $325 (an upside of 14%) from $264.
- The analyst expects Equifax's organic revenue growth to exceed most Information Services companies from 2022-2024, driven primarily by the company's Workforce Solutions segment.
- Kaplan views Equifax as having stability in its core growth and notes that shares currently trade at a roughly 30% multiple discounts to peers.
- The analyst downgraded Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowered the price target to $19 (a downside of 8%), from $25.
- The analyst believes competitive alternatives are gaining more traction.
- While she is not calling for Nielsen to be displaced in traditional national TV measurement, she contends that growth may become more challenged as TV viewership declines.
- The shift away from pay-TV continues to accelerate, and customers explore alternatives in digital, and growth of addressable advertising could mean that the company will play a smaller role, mentions Kaplan.
- Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $284.02, and NLSN lower by 3.6% at $20.62 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.