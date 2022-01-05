RBC Capital Downgrades This Industrial Tools & Services Company
- RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray downgraded Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC) to Underperform from Sector Perform.
- The analyst expects shares to lag, given ongoing oil & gas headwinds and the new CEO's sweeping business review, likely to keep the shares in limbo.
- Dray added that initial FY22 guidance also seems "unappealingly" back-end weighted.
- Recently, RBC Capital had lowered the price target to $20 (a downside of 4.4%) from $21 while maintaining Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: EPAC shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $20.63 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
