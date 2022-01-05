Read Why Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Intel
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) to $72 from $68 and reiterated a Buy. The price target implies an upside of 35.5%.
- Feinseth noted Intel's ongoing investment in processor development would increase industry competitiveness.
- Further, the announced initial public offering of Mobileye creates a "significant upside catalyst" for the shares.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.08% at $53.14 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
