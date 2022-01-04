Guggenheim Turns Bullish On This Beverage Giant

JPMorgan Upgrades Coca-Cola, Says Tax Dispute Ruling Could Be Next Catalyst

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares gained 2.2% during a weak market session on Monday after the company landed a major Wall Street upgrade. The Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded Coca-Cola from Neutral to Overweight and raised her price target from $59 to $63. read more