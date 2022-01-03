QQQ
+ 0.00
397.85
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-234.21
47051.97
-0.5%
DIA
+ 0.10
363.22
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.16
474.80
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.19
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
170.98
-0.01%

BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal To Outperform; Cuts Price Target By 19.4%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 3, 2022 5:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal To Outperform; Cuts Price Target By 19.4%

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $224, down from $278. The price target implies an 18.8% upside.

  • Fotheringham cites valuation for the upgrade following 2021's "de-rating," where the stock went down from 51x to 28x on a rolling two-year-forward price-to-earnings basis.
  • Tax-loss selling is done, and investors are focused on more normalized 2023 estimates for valuation.
  • Fotheringham sees 21% annual organic revenue growth potential for PayPal and believes payment stocks are "set up constructively for this year."
  • Fotheringham recommends buying PayPal along with Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ:NVEI) and Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) as GARP-oriented opportunities.
  • Fotheringham recommends Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) as core holdings.
  • Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 1.92% at $192.20 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Ranking The Payment Stocks

MasterCard, Visa Investors: Goldman Says Macro Data More Predicative Than Retailer Data

Sterne Agee CRT On Payment Stocks: Starts Visa, MasterCard, Global Payments, First Data, Fiserv At Buy, Cognizant At Neutral

Armored Portfolios: The Hedged Portfolio Method