QQQ
+ 0.00
403.48
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1704.85
48996.59
-3.36%
DIA
+ 0.04
362.88
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.03
477.29
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.88
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
169.38
-0.01%

Tesla Analyst Says 2022 Could Be An Inflection Point For EV Maker; Sees Capacity Double By End Of Year

byRachit Vats
December 28, 2021 4:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Analyst Says 2022 Could Be An Inflection Point For EV Maker; Sees Capacity Double By End Of Year

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is heading into an inflection point next year as it looks to double production capacity to about 2 million units annually with the opening of two new Giga factories by the end of 2022.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $1,400 a share on the Tesla stock.

The Tesla Thesis: A Tesla bull, Ives, said the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company has navigated the ongoing chip supply shortages better than all other automakers in the past six months and is well-positioned to leverage that in 2022. 

Ives pointed out that the Austin, Texas-based headquarter will further benefit with higher capacity when two of its Giga factories double capacity to nearly 2 million vehicles annually. 

In Berlin, Tesla’s Gigafactory is expected to secure the start of production approval in early 2022. The electric vehicle maker is expected to wrap up construction at Giga Texas by Dec. 31.

See Also: Elon Musk Says This Is How Much Tesla Expects To Spend On Giga Texas Over Time

“Right now Tesla has a high-class problem of demand outstripping supply with this issue now translating into ~5-6 month delays for Model Ys, some Model 3s in different parts of the globe,” Ives wrote in a note.

“The key to alleviating these issues is centered around the key Giga openings in Austin and Berlin which will alleviate the bottlenecks of production for Tesla globally.”

Ives has estimated Tesla still has some red-tape bureaucratic issues to resolve in Berlin before it begins production in the “January/February timeframe.”

The brokerage has previously estimated EVs will globally represent 10% of autos by 2025 and 30% by 2030. According to Ives, China could represent 40% of Tesla’s deliveries next year, or worth $400 per share in 2022.”

Why It Matters: Tesla delivered record third-quarter sales but said it was struggling with chip supplies, forcing its Musk to say the electric vehicle maker does not have a demand problem, but it faces a production ramp-up issue.

Legacy rivals such as Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) were forced to halt production this year at various U.S. factories due to the chip crisis. 

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares gained 2.5% Monday, closing at $1,093.94 a share.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

A Christmas Wish List For EV Makers

A Christmas Wish List For EV Makers

Wall Street is unanimous about the massive electric vehicle market opportunity set to unfold in the coming years. Against this backdrop, an analyst at Wedbush pondered what could be on Christmas wish lists for the EV makers. Christmas Wish List: The EV sectors would be hoping for two things heading into Christmas and the end of the year, Ives said. read more
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Calls Out Popular Pseudonymous Social Media Commentator For Ford Counter

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Calls Out Popular Pseudonymous Social Media Commentator For Ford Counter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) super-bull Cathie Wood on Tuesday called out a popular Twitter user for “railing against” the money manager-led Ark Investment Management’s analysis on the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company an read more
Why 2 Ford Analysts Are Upping Their Price Targets For Automaker

Why 2 Ford Analysts Are Upping Their Price Targets For Automaker

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is among the very few legacy automakers that have positioned themselves for a seamless transition into electric vehicles. On Thursday, the shares of the automaker received price target boosts from two sell-side analysts. read more
Cathie Wood Says GM, Ford Don't Have The 'EV Genes' And Tesla Could Grab Up To 25% Market Share In 5 Years

Cathie Wood Says GM, Ford Don't Have The 'EV Genes' And Tesla Could Grab Up To 25% Market Share In 5 Years

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) mega-bull Cathie Wood in an interview with Barron's said on Wednesday legacy automakers don't have the genes to make it big in the electric vehicle read more